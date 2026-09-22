- Literary
Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Michael Lewis
- Literary
Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Michael Lewis
Sponsored by KNKX. Michael Lewis—master chronicler of American institutions under strain—joins us to discuss his new book Blockers, and the bigger question it raises: what happens to a country when its most dedicated public servants are treated as the enemy? An inside look at the early days of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, as told by the public servants it targeted and one of America’s best storytellers.
Meany Hall—Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater
See website for ticketing information.
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle Arts & Lectures
206.621.2230
sal@lectures.org
Meany Hall—Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater
4040 George Washington Lane NortheastSeattle, Washington 98195