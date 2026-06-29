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  • Literary

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Kyle MacLachlan

  • Literary

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Kyle MacLachlan

Sponsored by KNKX. Beloved actor—and star of Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Sex and the City, Fallout, and more—Kyle MacLachlan shares his utterly original account of his offbeat journey in Hollywood, his battles with fear and fame, and the projects that shaped him—and created a cult icon in his memoir Fictional Selves.

Edmonds Center for the Arts
$10-$128
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seattle Arts & Lectures
206.621.2230
sal@lectures.org
https://lectures.org/
Edmonds Center for the Arts
410 4th Ave N
Edmonds, Washington 98020
(425) 275 - 9595
boxoffice@ec4arts.org
https://www.edmondscenterforthearts.org/