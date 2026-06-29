- Literary
Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Kyle MacLachlan
- Literary
Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Kyle MacLachlan
Sponsored by KNKX. Beloved actor—and star of Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Sex and the City, Fallout, and more—Kyle MacLachlan shares his utterly original account of his offbeat journey in Hollywood, his battles with fear and fame, and the projects that shaped him—and created a cult icon in his memoir Fictional Selves.
Edmonds Center for the Arts
$10-$128
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle Arts & Lectures
206.621.2230
sal@lectures.org
Edmonds Center for the Arts
410 4th Ave NEdmonds, Washington 98020
(425) 275 - 9595
boxoffice@ec4arts.org