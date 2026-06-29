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  • Literary

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Ke Huy Quan

  • Literary

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Ke Huy Quan

Sponsored by KNKX. In this stunning and compulsively readable memoir, Never Say Die, the Oscar-winning star of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Goonies, and Everything Everywhere All at Once tells the story of his journey from Vietnamese refugee to 80s child star to the most inspiring comeback in Hollywood history.

Meany Hall—Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater
$10-$121
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seattle Arts & Lectures
206.621.2230
sal@lectures.org
https://lectures.org/
Meany Hall—Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater
4040 George Washington Lane Northeast
Seattle, Washington 98195
https://music.washington.edu/meany-hall-katharyn-alvord-gerlich-theater