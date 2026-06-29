- Literary
Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Ke Huy Quan
- Literary
Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Ke Huy Quan
Sponsored by KNKX. In this stunning and compulsively readable memoir, Never Say Die, the Oscar-winning star of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Goonies, and Everything Everywhere All at Once tells the story of his journey from Vietnamese refugee to 80s child star to the most inspiring comeback in Hollywood history.
Meany Hall—Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater
$10-$121
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle Arts & Lectures
206.621.2230
sal@lectures.org
Meany Hall—Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater
4040 George Washington Lane NortheastSeattle, Washington 98195