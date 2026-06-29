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  • Literary

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents George Saunders

  • Literary

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents George Saunders

Sponsored by KNKX. Vigil, an electric novel from the #1 New York Times bestselling, Booker Prize-winning author of Lincoln in the Bardo, takes place at the bedside of an oil company CEO, in the twilight hours of his life, as he is ferried from this world into the next.

Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
$10-$123
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seattle Arts & Lectures
206.621.2230
sal@lectures.org
https://lectures.org/
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
200 University Street
Seattle, Washington 98101
206.215.4700
https://www.seattlesymphony.org/benaroyahall?%40%40item_date=%3E12%2F17%2F2021