- Literary
Seattle Arts & Lectures presents George Saunders
- Literary
Seattle Arts & Lectures presents George Saunders
Sponsored by KNKX. Vigil, an electric novel from the #1 New York Times bestselling, Booker Prize-winning author of Lincoln in the Bardo, takes place at the bedside of an oil company CEO, in the twilight hours of his life, as he is ferried from this world into the next.
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
$10-$123
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle Arts & Lectures
206.621.2230
sal@lectures.org
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
200 University StreetSeattle, Washington 98101
206.215.4700