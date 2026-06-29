- Literary
Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Emily St. John Mandel
- Literary
Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Emily St. John Mandel
Sponsored by KNKX. The award-winning, bestselling author of Station Eleven and Sea of Tranquility returns with Exit Party, a breathtaking novel of doubles, shadow worlds, and fractured timelines as a man disappears from a glittering Los Angeles party, and a woman—a gunrunner, an art collector, an operative of the State—searches for answers.
Town Hall Seattle - The Great Hall
See website for ticketing information.
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle Arts & Lectures
206.621.2230
sal@lectures.org
Town Hall Seattle - The Great Hall
1119 8th AveSeattle, Washington 98101
(206) 652-4255
patronservices@townhallseattle.org