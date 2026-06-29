Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 Longview/Kelso and 96.7 Woodland are currently off air for maintenance.
  • Literary

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Emily St. John Mandel

  • Literary

Seattle Arts & Lectures presents Emily St. John Mandel

Sponsored by KNKX. The award-winning, bestselling author of Station Eleven and Sea of Tranquility returns with Exit Party, a breathtaking novel of doubles, shadow worlds, and fractured timelines as a man disappears from a glittering Los Angeles party, and a woman—a gunrunner, an art collector, an operative of the State—searches for answers.

Town Hall Seattle - The Great Hall
See website for ticketing information.
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seattle Arts & Lectures
206.621.2230
sal@lectures.org
https://lectures.org/
Town Hall Seattle - The Great Hall
1119 8th Ave
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 652-4255
patronservices@townhallseattle.org
https://townhallseattle.org