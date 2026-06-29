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Scherler Sundays: Free Concert Series in Olympia

  • Live Music: Alternative/Indie
  • Live Music: Other
  • Live Music: All

Scherler Sundays: Free Concert Series in Olympia

Scherler Sundays is flipping the music festival format on its head. By being funded nearly entirely through grants and sponsors, the non-profit Free Music Olympia is able to offer nine ABSOLUTELY FREE and ALL AGES shows with over 30 independent artists, in the heart of Downtown Olympia, in a parklet behind the historic Carnegie Library (7th Ave SE and Franklin). Every Sunday in July and August. Food and beverages available on-site. All shows start at 3pm unless otherwise noted.

Parklet behind the historic Carnegie Library
Every week through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Free Music Olympia
3609728499
freemusicolympia@gmail.com
freemusicolympia.org

Artist Group Info

freemusicolympia@gmail.com
Parklet behind the historic Carnegie Library
7th Ave SE and Franklin
Olympia, Washington 98501
freemusicolympia@gmail.com
freemusicolympia.org