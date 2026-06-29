Scherler Sundays: Free Concert Series in Olympia

Scherler Sundays is flipping the music festival format on its head. By being funded nearly entirely through grants and sponsors, the non-profit Free Music Olympia is able to offer nine ABSOLUTELY FREE and ALL AGES shows with over 30 independent artists, in the heart of Downtown Olympia, in a parklet behind the historic Carnegie Library (7th Ave SE and Franklin). Every Sunday in July and August. Food and beverages available on-site. All shows start at 3pm unless otherwise noted.