- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
Sand Carving Masters
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
Sand Carving Masters
Watch award-winning artists turn ordinary sand into amazing sculptures right before your eyes! They will be building intermittently throughout the day.
Sponsored by Jana J. Peters
Supported by OSG Dozing and Lew Rents
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818