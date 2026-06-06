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  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Kids & Family
  • Outdoor/Nature Event

Sand Carving Masters

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Kids & Family
  • Outdoor/Nature Event

Sand Carving Masters

Watch award-winning artists turn ordinary sand into amazing sculptures right before your eyes! They will be building intermittently throughout the day.

Sponsored by Jana J. Peters

Supported by OSG Dozing and Lew Rents

Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/