- Theater,
- Theater & Dance: Plays,
- Theatre: Plays
Sanctuary City
- Theater,
- Theater & Dance: Plays,
- Theatre: Plays
Sanctuary City
Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City asks the question: In a nation built on the promise of opportunity, how do we determine who benefits? Where once belonging was measured by front‑porch waves and neighborhood gatherings, today it hinges on paperwork and the threat of separation – or possibly far worse.
State Theater
$5-$49
Every week through Oct 25, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Harlequin Productions
360.705.3250
State Theater
202 4th Avenue E.Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 786-0151