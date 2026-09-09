Join BigHug for RPD+ K-Pop Play Day 2, a free, all-ages community festival celebrating K-pop, Korean culture, and the diversity of the Puget Sound community!

Taking place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Bellevue City Hall & Plaza, K-Pop Play Day is designed to bring people from different cultural backgrounds together through music, dance, games, food, and shared experiences.

The event will feature a variety of activities for attendees of all ages, including K-pop performances, Random Play Dance, K-Games and Chuseok-inspired activities, local vendors, pop-ups, and opportunities to connect with community organizations. Whether you’re already a longtime K-pop fan or simply curious about Korean culture, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

At the heart of K-Pop Play Day is the idea that cultural experiences can create opportunities for people to meet, have fun, and learn from one another. While K-pop and Korean culture are central to the event, the festival is intended for everyone and welcomes people of all cultures and backgrounds.

With more than 1,500 visitors expected, K-Pop Play Day will bring together families, students, K-pop fans, dancers, local businesses, community organizations, and people from throughout the Puget Sound area for a day of celebration and connection.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM–5:00 PM

Location: Bellevue City Hall & Plaza, Bellevue, WA

Admission: Free