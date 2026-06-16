- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
Rock Wall Climb
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Outdoor/Nature Event
Rock Wall Climb
Test your climbing skills on our 25-foot climbing wall.
Sponsored by Snell Crane
Supported by City of Olympia
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818