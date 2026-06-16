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Rock Wall Climb

  • Outdoor/Nature Event
  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

Rock Wall Climb

Test your climbing skills on our 25-foot climbing wall.

Sponsored by Snell Crane
Supported by City of Olympia

Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/