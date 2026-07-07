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  • Theater

Rhythm & Rhyme: Science Poetry

  • Theater

Rhythm & Rhyme: Science Poetry

Rhythm & Rhyme is Noveltease Theatre's cabaret series pairing burlesque, poetry, and live music. Each salon focuses on a different poetic movement or theme, with a rotating cast of burlesque performers, bands, and featured poets to bring salacious sonnets, ribald rhymes, and comely cantos to life in an atmosphere of frivolity and intellectual curiosity.

Theatre Off Jackson
$5-$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Noveltease Theatre
novelteasetheatre@gmail.com
https://novelteasetheatre.org/
Theatre Off Jackson
409 7th Ave S
Seattle, Washington 98104