- Theater
Rhythm & Rhyme: Science Poetry
- Theater
Rhythm & Rhyme: Science Poetry
Rhythm & Rhyme is Noveltease Theatre's cabaret series pairing burlesque, poetry, and live music. Each salon focuses on a different poetic movement or theme, with a rotating cast of burlesque performers, bands, and featured poets to bring salacious sonnets, ribald rhymes, and comely cantos to life in an atmosphere of frivolity and intellectual curiosity.
Theatre Off Jackson
$5-$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Noveltease Theatre
novelteasetheatre@gmail.com
Theatre Off Jackson
409 7th Ave SSeattle, Washington 98104