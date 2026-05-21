- Animal/Nature Events,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Raptor Ambassadors with The Falconer
- Animal/Nature Events,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Raptor Ambassadors with The Falconer
Meet Raptors with The Falconer! Discover the ancient art of falconry and the important role these birds play in nature. It’s going to be a hoot!
Sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Artist Group Info
The Falconer
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818