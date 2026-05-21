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Raptor Ambassadors with The Falconer

  • Animal/Nature Events
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

Raptor Ambassadors with The Falconer

Meet Raptors with The Falconer! Discover the ancient art of falconry and the important role these birds play in nature. It’s going to be a hoot!

Sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited

Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage

Artist Group Info

The Falconer
https://www.the-falconer.com/
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/