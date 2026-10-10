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  • Live Music: A Cappella
  • Live Music: Classical

Rachmaninoff Vespers

  • Live Music: A Cappella
  • Live Music: Classical

Rachmaninoff Vespers

Rachmaninoff’s hour-long All-Night Vigil (also known as Vespers) is a masterpiece for the ages, using only human voices to create rich tapestries of sound. Join us for this truly moving expression of the human heart.

Featured composers: Sergei Rachmaninoff (All-Night Vigil), Pavel Chesnokov, contemporary Ukrainian composers Iryna Aleksiychuk and Hanna Havrylets.

Sunday, May 16, 2027 - 4:00 pm
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215 196th Street SW
Lynnwood

Trinity Lutheran Church
$50 prime, $38 general
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 16 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seattle Pro Musica
2062035104
admin@seattlepromusica.org
https://www.seattlepromusica.org
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215 196th Street S.W.
Lynnwood, Washington 98036
425.778.2159
office@tlcs.church
https://www.trinitylutheranchurch.com/