- Live Music: A Cappella,
- Live Music: Classical
Rachmaninoff Vespers
- Live Music: A Cappella,
- Live Music: Classical
Rachmaninoff Vespers
Rachmaninoff’s hour-long All-Night Vigil (also known as Vespers) is a masterpiece for the ages, using only human voices to create rich tapestries of sound. Join us for this truly moving expression of the human heart.
Featured composers: Sergei Rachmaninoff (All-Night Vigil), Pavel Chesnokov, contemporary Ukrainian composers Iryna Aleksiychuk and Hanna Havrylets.
Sunday, May 16, 2027 - 4:00 pm
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215 196th Street SW
Lynnwood
Trinity Lutheran Church
$50 prime, $38 general
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 16 May 2027
Event Supported By
Seattle Pro Musica
2062035104
admin@seattlepromusica.org
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215 196th Street S.W.Lynnwood, Washington 98036
425.778.2159
office@tlcs.church