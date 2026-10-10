Rachmaninoff Vespers

Rachmaninoff’s hour-long All-Night Vigil (also known as Vespers) is a masterpiece for the ages, using only human voices to create rich tapestries of sound. Join us for this truly moving expression of the human heart.

Featured composers: Sergei Rachmaninoff (All-Night Vigil), Pavel Chesnokov, contemporary Ukrainian composers Iryna Aleksiychuk and Hanna Havrylets.

Sunday, May 16, 2027 - 4:00 pm

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215 196th Street SW

Lynnwood