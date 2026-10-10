- Live Music: A Cappella,
- Live Music: Classical
Rachmaninoff Vespers
- Live Music: A Cappella,
- Live Music: Classical
Rachmaninoff Vespers
Rachmaninoff’s hour-long All-Night Vigil (also known as Vespers) is a masterpiece for the ages, using only human voices to create rich tapestries of sound. Join us for this truly moving expression of the human heart.
Featured composers: Sergei Rachmaninoff (All-Night Vigil), Pavel Chesnokov, contemporary Ukrainian composers Iryna Aleksiychuk and Hanna Havrylets.
Saturday, May 15, 2027 – 8:00 pm
St. James Cathedral
9th & Marion
Seattle
St. James Cathedral
$50 prime, $38 general
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 15 May 2027
Event Supported By
Seattle Pro Musica
2062035104
admin@seattlepromusica.org
St. James Cathedral
804 9th AvenueSeattle, Washington 98104