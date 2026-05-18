- Animal/Nature Events,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Parrot Ambassadors from the Flight Club Foundation
- Animal/Nature Events,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Parrot Ambassadors from the Flight Club Foundation
Squawk hello to parrots with the Parrot Ambassadors!
Feel the power and impact parrots have on our planet as they soar overhead, kiss you with their beaks, roller skate, talk, recycle, and more.
Presented by Small to Tall Pediatric Dentistry
Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Artist Group Info
The Parrot Ambassadors
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818