- Dance: Other,
- Kids & Family
Parent Toddler Sensory Friendly Dance
- Dance: Other,
- Kids & Family
Parent Toddler Sensory Friendly Dance
This specialized recreation class is designed for caregivers and children developmentally ages 2-3 who are neurodivergent and/or on the autism spectrum. We provide a nurturing space for creative dance that fosters motor skills, self expression, and mind-body connection. Supported with props from sensory toolhouse LLC. Together we will explore creative movement, concept based games, and movement elements like time, space, and direction!
The Olympia Center
$85 for 8 classes
Every week through Nov 17, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:30 PM - 05:15 PM
Tuesday: 04:30 PM - 05:15 PM
Event Supported By
South Sound Dance Access
3609182171
access@southsounddance.com
Artist Group Info
Winni Penrose
winni@southsounddanceaccess.com
The Olympia Center
222 Columbia St NWOlympia, Washington 98501
2537220709
jrose@pcaf-wa.org