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  • Dance: Other
  • Kids & Family

Parent Toddler Sensory Friendly Dance

  • Dance: Other
  • Kids & Family

Parent Toddler Sensory Friendly Dance

This specialized recreation class is designed for caregivers and children developmentally ages 2-3 who are neurodivergent and/or on the autism spectrum. We provide a nurturing space for creative dance that fosters motor skills, self expression, and mind-body connection. Supported with props from sensory toolhouse LLC. Together we will explore creative movement, concept based games, and movement elements like time, space, and direction!

The Olympia Center
$85 for 8 classes
Every week through Nov 17, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:30 PM - 05:15 PM
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Event Supported By

South Sound Dance Access
3609182171
access@southsounddance.com
southsounddanceaccess.com

Artist Group Info

Winni Penrose
winni@southsounddanceaccess.com
The Olympia Center
222 Columbia St NW
Olympia, Washington 98501
2537220709
jrose@pcaf-wa.org
http://www.pcaf-wa.org/worldhivaidsday2022/