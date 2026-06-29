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  • Theater
  • Theater & Dance: Plays
  • Theatre: Plays

Our Town by Thornton Wilder

  • Theater
  • Theater & Dance: Plays
  • Theatre: Plays

Our Town by Thornton Wilder

Winner of the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece has stood as a timeless pillar of the American stage. Poetic, poignant, and profoundly human, this groundbreaking play invites us to slow down, look closer, and cherish the fleeting beauty of life.

State Theater
$5-$49
Every week through Nov 01, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Harlequin Productions
360.705.3250
https://harlequinproductions.org/
State Theater
202 4th Avenue E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 786-0151
https://harlequinproductions.org/