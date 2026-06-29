Olympia Symphony Presents THE SNOWMAN: A Family Concert

Some holiday memories begin with a song.

A few notes from Home Alone. A quiet winter night. A snowman who opens his eyes. A child looking up as the impossible begins to feel real.

Olympia Symphony brings families together for a holiday afternoon built around music, memory, and winter wonder. At the heart of the concert is Howard Blake’s beloved score to The Snowman, performed live with the animated film. As the story unfolds on screen, the orchestra carries every step, every snowfall, and the unforgettable Walking in the Air moment that has made the film a holiday favorite for generations.

The program also features John Williams’ Somewhere in My Memory from Home Alone, a piece that captures the glow, longing, and tenderness of the season in a melody many listeners know by heart.

Opening the concert, local young artist Alex Chen, winner of Olympia Symphony’s 2026 Young Artists Competition Junior Division, joins the orchestra for Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme. Bright, lively, and full of conversation between soloist and orchestra, the work gives Alex a chance to bring his own voice to a piece that has challenged and delighted cellists for generations.

This concert is a chance to slow down, sit together, and let the season feel magical again.