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  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Lectures/Community
  • Storytelling event

Object Lessons: Artist Talk with Carletta Carrington Wilson

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Lectures/Community
  • Storytelling event

Object Lessons: Artist Talk with Carletta Carrington Wilson

Be inspired by exhibiting artist Carletta Carrington Wilson as she shares her explorations and observations about the complex meanings objects can hold and how they inform her artistic practice. An audience Q & A and reception to follow.

Wilson’s exhibition, Object Lessons, is on view at BIMA this summer.

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
12.98-15.23
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
events@biartmuseum.org
biartmuseum.org
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
550 Winslow Way
Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110
206-842-4451
Info@biartmuseum.org
https://www.biartmuseum.org/