- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Lectures/Community,
- Storytelling event
Object Lessons: Artist Talk with Carletta Carrington Wilson
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Lectures/Community,
- Storytelling event
Object Lessons: Artist Talk with Carletta Carrington Wilson
Be inspired by exhibiting artist Carletta Carrington Wilson as she shares her explorations and observations about the complex meanings objects can hold and how they inform her artistic practice. An audience Q & A and reception to follow.
Wilson’s exhibition, Object Lessons, is on view at BIMA this summer.
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
12.98-15.23
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
events@biartmuseum.org
Bainbridge Island Museum of Art
550 Winslow WayBainbridge Island, Washington 98110
206-842-4451
Info@biartmuseum.org