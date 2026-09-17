We are delighted to offer Norwegian Language Classes in partnership with the Scandinavian Language Institute.

This nine-week series will allow you to jump into the basics of Norwegian language and culture in a supportive, face-to-face classroom environment. Students will learn essential vocabulary, everyday phrases, pronunciation, and simple grammar structures through interactive activities, conversation practice, and cultural activities.

No prior foreign language experience is required; ages 16+.

What level should I sign up for?

NOR1A is for absolute beginners with no prior language experience. NOR1C is for students who may know some basic Norwegian and want to grow their skills.

Please note there are two levels of Norwegian being taught this time, NOR1A: 5-6:30pm; NOR1C: 6:45-8pm.

