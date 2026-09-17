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  • Classes/Workshops

Norwegian Language Classes

  • Classes/Workshops

Norwegian Language Classes

We are delighted to offer Norwegian Language Classes in partnership with the Scandinavian Language Institute.

This nine-week series will allow you to jump into the basics of Norwegian language and culture in a supportive, face-to-face classroom environment. Students will learn essential vocabulary, everyday phrases, pronunciation, and simple grammar structures through interactive activities, conversation practice, and cultural activities.

No prior foreign language experience is required; ages 16+.

What level should I sign up for?
NOR1A is for absolute beginners with no prior language experience. NOR1C is for students who may know some basic Norwegian and want to grow their skills.

Please note there are two levels of Norwegian being taught this time, NOR1A: 5-6:30pm; NOR1C: 6:45-8pm.

National Nordic Museum
220
Every 9 weeks through Nov 19, 2026.
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The National Nordic Museum
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
https://www.nordicmuseum.org/
National Nordic Museum
2655 NW Market Street, Seattle, WA
Seattle, Washington 98017
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
https://www.nordicmuseum.org/