"Northwest Expressions": a summertime art show

Northwest Expressions, the popular summertime exhibition, brings together 50 works by 35 Northwest artists. Assemblage, paintings of many kinds, sculpture, fiber art and mixed media collage are together in Northwind Art's spacious Jeanette Best Gallery. Come see the Juror's Choice Award winner, "Northwest Island" by Marian Morris, and then cast your ballot in the People's Choice Award voting box. The gallery is free to all, including well-behaved dogs, and open 12 noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays (closed most Tuesdays and Wednesdays). More info and images await under the Shop heading at https://northwindart.org.