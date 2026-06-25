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  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events

"Northwest Expressions": a summertime art show

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events

"Northwest Expressions": a summertime art show

Northwest Expressions, the popular summertime exhibition, brings together 50 works by 35 Northwest artists. Assemblage, paintings of many kinds, sculpture, fiber art and mixed media collage are together in Northwind Art's spacious Jeanette Best Gallery. Come see the Juror's Choice Award winner, "Northwest Island" by Marian Morris, and then cast your ballot in the People's Choice Award voting box. The gallery is free to all, including well-behaved dogs, and open 12 noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays (closed most Tuesdays and Wednesdays). More info and images await under the Shop heading at https://northwindart.org.

Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
free
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 10, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org
https://northwindart.org

Artist Group Info

Diane Urbani
communications@northwindart.org
https://northwindart.org
Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
701 Water Street
Port Townsend, Washington 98368
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org
http://northwindart.org