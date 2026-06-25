- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
"Northwest Expressions": a summertime art show
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
"Northwest Expressions": a summertime art show
Northwest Expressions, the popular summertime exhibition, brings together 50 works by 35 Northwest artists. Assemblage, paintings of many kinds, sculpture, fiber art and mixed media collage are together in Northwind Art's spacious Jeanette Best Gallery. Come see the Juror's Choice Award winner, "Northwest Island" by Marian Morris, and then cast your ballot in the People's Choice Award voting box. The gallery is free to all, including well-behaved dogs, and open 12 noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays (closed most Tuesdays and Wednesdays). More info and images await under the Shop heading at https://northwindart.org.
Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
free
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org
Artist Group Info
Diane Urbani
communications@northwindart.org
Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
701 Water StreetPort Townsend, Washington 98368
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org