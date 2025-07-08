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  • Live Music: Blues
  • Live Music: All
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North Bend Blues Walk 2026

  • Live Music: Blues
  • Live Music: All
  • Fairs & Festivals

North Bend Blues Walk 2026

Sponsored by KNKX. One Ticket, Nineteen Venues, One Night of Unbeatable Blues!

Featuring: Taylor Newville, Billy Stoops, Joel Astley Band, Nick Mardon, Nikhil Bagga, Stewart Sherwood, Danny Kolke, Mark Riley, Paul Green, Octopus Ballet, The Cold 102's, Randy Norris, Jeff Nicely, Sammy Eubanks, Kevin Sutton, Jonathan Pittman, Eric Madis, Moonlight & Wildfire, Joe Cook, Chris Stevens, Jack Cook, Rafael Tranquilino, John Stephan, Stevie & the Blue Flames, Dee Smith, Stacy Jones, Elnah Jordan, Eric Verlinde, Working Class Jones, and others!

Downtown North Bend
See website for ticketing information.
06:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jazz Clubs NW
https://www.jazzclubsnw.org/
Downtown North Bend