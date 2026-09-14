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Nocturnal - Artist Reception

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals

Nocturnal - Artist Reception

Nocturnal

Sept 25 - Nov 15, 2026

Inspired by the world that emerges after the light fades, Childhood’s End Gallery presents “Nocturnal” featuring new paintings by Liza Brenner and Jonathan Happ, alongside mixed media sculpture by Loralin Toney.

Arts Walk Reception: Oct 2nd 5-9pm
Arts Walk continues Oct 3rd 12-6pm

FREE

Childhood’s End Gallery
222 4th Ave W
Olympia WA 98501

info@childhoods-end-gallery.com

360-943-3724

Childhood's End Gallery
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Childhood's End Gallery
360-943-3724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com
https://www.childhoods-end-gallery.com
Childhood's End Gallery
222 4th Ave W
Olympia, Washington 98501
360-943-3724
info@childhoods-end-gallery.com
https://www.childhoods-end-gallery.com/