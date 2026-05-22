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Native Storytelling with Itsa Shash

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

Native Storytelling with Itsa Shash

Listen and participate in Native Storytelling with Indigenous Storyteller Itsa Shash.

Itsa Shash is an Indipino storyteller, poet, and musician descended from Indeh (Apache), Nahua, Chichimeca, and Filipino peoples. Itsa has been bringing social stories and music to schools and social gatherings nationwide since he was 4 years old. It is a means to celebrate culture, empower community, and share wisdom and joy.

Stories at 1:30 pm, 3 pm, 4:30 pm, & 6 pm

Presented by Nisqually Indian Tribe

Supported by NEA

Hands On Children's Museum
$3 – $19.95
01:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage

Artist Group Info

Itsa Shash
https://www.itsashash.com/
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/