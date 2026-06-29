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  • Community Events

National Night Out in Parkland

  • Community Events

National Night Out in Parkland

the email and the phone number has changed. email is pelicancandy5@gmail.com and phone number is Diane M. Crews 253-401-7463. The group name is now Parkland Neighborhood Group.

Trinity Lutheran Church Outdoor Courtyard and Stage off Wheeler Avenue South
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Parkland Fireside Community Group( A Safe Streets Group)
253-537-0201
pinksparrowgirl@aol.com
Oliviajane Enteerprises
Trinity Lutheran Church Outdoor Courtyard and Stage off Wheeler Avenue South
11215 Park Ave South
Parkland, Washington 98444
253-537-0201
tracesoftopeka1927@yahoo.com