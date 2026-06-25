Museum of Glass Presents: Glass Fest Northwest 2026

August 8, 2026 • 10am–5pm • Free!

Join us for the return of Glass Fest Northwest at Museum of Glass! Glass Fest Northwest puts art and the Pacific Northwest center-stage by bringing together local artists and artisans, live glassmaking demonstrations, food, drinks, music, and hands-on activities. Enjoy artist booths, food vendors, music, and more on the Museum Plaza, and explore exhibitions and installations in the Museum with FREE admission for the day.

In the Hot Shop, Glass Fest Visiting Artist Dan Friday joins us in collaboration with IN THE SPIRIT Arts Market & Northwest Native Festival, held at Washington State History Museum, Tacoma Art Museum, and Museum of Glass.