Much Ado About Nothing

For drag king Benny Dick and femmecee Beatrice, love is a real drag. Thankfully, at Messy Ina’s — the hottest gay nightclub in 1970s Seattle— they’re in good company!

When Claudio returns from protest with Dawn Pedro, he finds himself smitten with Leo Nada’s drag child, Hero. But before these two baby gays can U-Haul their way to a happy ending, Joanne — ex-wife to Claudio and sister to Dawn Pedro — cooks up a devious plot to sabotage their engagement.

Adapted and co-produced by Jo Jo Stilleto, directed by Verity Germaine, and co-choreographed by Flossy Beatrice and Fosse Jack, this delightfully queer adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy features muppet show-style hijinks, lipsyncs for one’s life, and an amount of puns that would make even the most seasoned Dad Joke-tellers groan.

