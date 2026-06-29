Modern Piano Collectives: Kinzie Steele & Noah Brown Trio

Enjoy a special night of groundbreaking Impressionist and Jazz piano collectives, featuring Kinzie Steele (Joseph/Walla Walla) and Noah Brown Trio (Seattle).

KINZIE STEELE

“Epic” – KEXP

“Spaciousness Inspired by the Wallowa Mountains” – OPB

Kinzie Steele is a contemporary-impressionist collective from the Pacific Northwest. They craft instrumental compositions of beauty, healing, & space using piano, guitar, strings, and two percussionists on drumsets and gongs. Inspired by the surreal impressions of Claude Debussy and the textured voicings of psychedelic rock, their compositions sail freely through genres and expressions to expand the piano genre outside of its traditional classical and jazz settings. Their newest album, Bright Violet, written for piano octet, was released last year.

NOAH BROWN TRIO

An exciting jazz trio, consisting of three up-and-coming artists from the Pacific Northwest. Their music includes catchy grooves, dynamic interplay, and soulful melodies from their own originals, and their creative interpretations of classic jazz, rock, and pop repertoire.