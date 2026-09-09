Michael Meade : Transformation and Healing on Earth

Join Michael Meade as he brings to life key themes from his new book The Heart of Transformation. Drawing from the realms of nature, depth psychology and mythology, Meade shows how transformation is the way of the world, the mystery at the heart of each person and possibly the only way out of the troubled times in which we live.

The Heart of Transformation comes at a time when we keep finding ourselves in uncharted waters regarding the future of the planet and in unmapped territories in terms of human culture. Familiar patterns unravel and once vital systems fall apart; yet long forgotten ideas and barely imagined designs can also be on the verge of being revealed.

Two stories are always happening at the same time. The drama of the world and the unique story of each soul trying to awaken. We may be deemed but a tiny speck in an accidental universe, yet on another level, each soul is meaningful, valuable and a potential agent of creation.

Transformation at the level of the individual soul can generate the imagination and collective energy needed to change the conditions of the world. Right when it seems that the end is near, new designs and new possibilities can appear. The current battle for the soul of humanity also becomes a struggle for the soul of the world, and we each have a vital role to play.

THEMES INCLUDE:

Healing from abandonment and overwhelm

The wisdom of the heart within the heart

Myths of re-creation and renewal

Being in a collective rite of passage

Living with meaning and purpose

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