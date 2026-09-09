- Lectures/Community,
- Civic event
Meet Me @HistoryLink: What Works, Seattle?
- Lectures/Community,
- Civic event
Meet Me @HistoryLink: What Works, Seattle?
Seattle civic leaders former Mayor Greg Nickels and former Councilmember Sally J. Clark will look back on historical civic efforts that have worked, such as Forward Thrust, the waterfront, marriage equality, METRO, Century21, and Olmsted parks in this panel discussion moderated by Sandeep Kaushik. Learn how we can bring forward lessons from these successful civic efforts into the present.
HistoryLink
$7.18
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
HistoryLink
206-447-8140
sylvie@historylink.org
HistoryLink
93 Pike St. Suite 315BSeattle, Washington 98101
206-447-8140
sylvie@historylink.org