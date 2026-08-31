Martin Luther King Celebration

This will be an MLK celebration you won't soon forget! Sno-King Chorale has invited Kulshan Chorus to join the party and the result will be a toe-tapping concert that will make it hard to stay in your seats. The centerpiece of the show is a recent work by Kyle Pederson, A Vision Unfolding. It blends different styles and traditions into a wonderful journey of song. Pederson, along with poet Shanelle Gabriel, say this about the work: "We determined that, at the core, we hoped to re-articulate and explore what our country has stood for in its best moments. In our foundational texts and speeches, we find powerful declarations of a nation rooted in equality, freedom, justice, and inclusion."