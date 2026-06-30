Marimba Church

Live meditative marimba music on summer Sundays. All ages welcome.

Join musician Erin Jorgensen for an hour of meditative marimba music on Sunday mornings this summer. Bring your own blankets and pillows to the Whim W'him space on Queen Anne hill (a gorgeous refinished church) and lower your cortisol rate with the help of a beautiful sounds of a 5-octave concert marimba. All ages are welcome! Sessions recur on Sundays this summer at 11:30am.

Pay what you can - donations accepted at the door.