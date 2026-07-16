Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She’s the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult and is the star of four hour-long standup specials (Local Act, Weakness is the Brand, Old Baby and Maria Bamford: the special, special, special!). Bramford also stars in the surreal, semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown.

The first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials, Bamford starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis, and Brian Posehn in The Comedians of Comedy. She also created and starred in the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, in which she plays all the characters.