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  • Comedy

Maria Bamford

  • Comedy

Maria Bamford

Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She’s the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult and is the star of four hour-long standup specials (Local Act, Weakness is the Brand, Old Baby and Maria Bamford: the special, special, special!). Bramford also stars in the surreal, semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown.

The first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials, Bamford starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis, and Brian Posehn in The Comedians of Comedy. She also created and starred in the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, in which she plays all the characters.

Mount Baker Theatre
Starting at $54.75
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mount Baker Theatre
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
https://mountbakertheatre.com/Online/default.asp
Mount Baker Theatre
104 N Commercial St
Bellingham, Washington 98225
3607346080
tickets@mountbakertheatre.com
https://mountbakertheatre.com/online/article/take3