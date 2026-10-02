Mardi Gras Mambo - The Dirty Dozen Brass Band with Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas - February 18-21

Supported by KNKX. Celebrate with Louisiana's boldest and brassiest bands: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas!

2027 marks 50 years since their founding in 1977, the New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has incorporated the traditional foundation of brass band music into a blend of genres, including bebop, jazz, funk, rhythm and blues, and soul. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band took their gumbo of modern brass band music from the streets of New Orleans to the world, playing nearly every continent since then, from that joint on the corner to iconic theaters, to festival stages around the world. They have been featured guests both in the studio and on stage with artists including Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Modest Mouse, Dave Matthews Band, The Black Crowes and many others.

Now, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a world-famous music machine whose name is synonymous with genre-bending romps and high-octane performances.

Nathan formed The Cha-Chas in 1985, and since then, he has brought his unique take on this regional South Louisiana music to all corners of the globe. From Lincoln Center in New York City to The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, Nathan's music has crossed all barriers to speak to the very heart of his audience. Keepers of the Zydeco Flame, Nathan, and The Cha-Chas are committed to keeping their Creole Heritage alive.

The music of Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas is the expression of a remarkable South Louisiana family, including Dennis Paul Williams, Nathan's brother who brings his jazz-influenced guitar chops to the band, and Sid 'El Sid O' Williams, a Lafayette legend unto himself, without whom Zydeco would never have survived into the new millennium.