Lynden Whiskey Event

In beautiful downtown Lynden participating Front Street businesses will be open to host local whiskey distilleries, and with every Whiskey Walk ticket purchase you'll receive 5 tasting tokens, each good for one tasting of your choice. Plus, some distilleries will offer other spirits like rum and wine. Enjoy food trucks, beer garden and local eateries. Your Whiskey Event ticket also comes with fantastic perks: a commemorative shot glass, a wristband, and access to the Main Stage concerts on 5th street with the Nite Wave band and Rewinders. This is a fundraiser for the 5-day Lynden Music Festival held Oct 7-11.

Separate concert-only tickets available if you're not interested in the whiskey tastings.