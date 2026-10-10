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  • Classes/Workshops
  • Literary

Love Yourself Now: Acknowledging Reality with Hope

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Literary

Love Yourself Now: Acknowledging Reality with Hope

An evening circle for journaling, reflection and gentle movement, with morning pages from The Artist's Way by Julia Cameron. Led by one of three Credentialed Guides that Share the Journey. Thursdays, Nov 5 or Nov 12, 6:30 to 8:30 PM, The Mountaineers, Tacoma. $35 early bird through Oct 29, $50 advance, $60 at the door. A $497 value.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2003390049568

Notice and Disclaimer: This group utilizes peer-led Experiential Wellness Practices for general personal growth and recovery support. It is facilitated by a Peer Support Specialist and is completely non-clinical. These exercises are not a substitute for experiential therapy, psychotherapy, or medical treatment. Participation does not establish a clinician-client relationship. The Artist's Way is a book by Julia Cameron; this event is not affiliated with the author or publisher.

The Mountaineers (Boardroom)
$35 to $60
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Soaring Dragonfly Institute
soaringdragonflyinstitute@gmail.com
https://soaringdragonflyinstitute.com

Artist Group Info

Camella McBrayer
soaringdragonflyinstitute@gmail.com
https://soaringdragonflyinstitute.com
The Mountaineers (Boardroom)
2302 N 30th St
Tacoma, Washington 98403