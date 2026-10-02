- Film,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Civic event
Loki Pete Film Screening and Discussion
- Film,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Civic event
Loki Pete Film Screening and Discussion
Pete Knutson recounts his journey as a commercial fisherman, an activist and a teacher. Through flash-backs from decades ago, featuring the 2001 fight to preserve Seattle’s Fisherman’s Terminal, the film highlights the personal and collective resilience needed to maintain a small family business in a tightening economy.
This program is presented concurrently with our special exhibition, A Ballard Story: Pacific Fishermen, on display until February 28th, 2027.
Join filmmaker, BJ Bullert, and Seattle fisherman, Pete Knutson, for a screening of the short documentary, Loki Pete, followed by a post-screening discussion.
National Nordic Museum
10
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
National Nordic Museum
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org
National Nordic Museum
2655 NW Market Street, Seattle, WASeattle, Washington 98017
2067895707
marketing@nordicmuseum.org