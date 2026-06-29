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  • Kids & Family
  • Theater

Lightwire Theater’s The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare

  • Kids & Family
  • Theater

Lightwire Theater’s The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare

You know how the race ended — but the story was just beginning. Lightwire Theater’s The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen picks up a decade after the finish line, where Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare are now fathers navigating a world of smartphones and video games. When Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare disappear into unexpected territory, their fathers must set aside a lifetime of rivalry and join forces. Told through Lightwire Theater’s signature electroluminescent puppetry and a soundtrack ranging from classical to pop, this visually stunning production transforms a timeless fable into a poignant reflection on connection, parenthood, and what it really means to win. A spectacular family experience you won’t want to miss.

There will be a post-show Q&A and behind the scene’s look at the L-wire technology used by the performers.

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$19-41
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 12 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
3607538586
boxoffice@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/