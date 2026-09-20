LeMay America's Car Museum Presents: Gold & Glory A Tribute to Charlie Wiggins

Gold & Glory - a tribute to Charlie Wiggins. The exhibition features four-time gold & glory sweepstakes champion Charlie Wiggins and the original Wiggins special appearing publicly for the first time

in over ninety years!

Step into the world surrounding Charlie Wiggins: the energy of Indiana Avenue, the roar of the racetrack, the craft behind the Wiggins Special, and the community that built its own space for competition and excellence. Historical imagery, artifacts, sound and immersive design reveal a story shaped by brilliance, ambition, and endurance.

Museum hours: Thursday – Monday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM