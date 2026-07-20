Legends of Soul! By the Highsteppers

Step into a night of pure soul power as the Highsteppers bring the golden age of soul roaring back to life!

From the fiery vocals of Aretha Franklin and the raw emotion of Otis Redding, to the electrifying energy of Tina Turner and the timeless class of Etta James, this is not just a tribute, it’s a revival!

With a full horn section, tight rhythm grooves, and three powerhouse divas channeling the spirit of soul’s greatest legends, the Highsteppers have been shaking up dance floors at private events for a decade, but this is your first chance to see them perform publicly at the Triple Door.

If you love your music real, raw, and from the heart, don’t miss this unforgettable night. The soul train is rolling in, and it’s gonna bring the house down.