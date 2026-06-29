- Live Music: Jazz
Lamar Lofton Presents
- Live Music: Jazz
Lamar Lofton Presents
Get ready to vibe live with Lamar Lofton and Leifo & dem – an epic night you don’t wanna miss!
Hideout Presents ... "Lamar Lofton Presents" ... Leifo & dem
Leif Totusek (guitar) and Ngoma Numu (drums)
Get ready for a night to remember at The Hideout with Lamar Lofton bringing you the freshest vibes! Dive into the sounds of Leifo & dem as they take the stage live. This is an in-person event you won't wanna miss—good music, good energy, and good times all around. Grab your crew and come through for some unforgettable beats and chill vibes!
The Hideout
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jan 29, 2027.
Artist Group Info
Lamar Lofton
lamar.lofton@gmail.com
The Hideout
1801 SE 7th CtRenton, Washington 98057
2066052868
hideout@vital5productions.com