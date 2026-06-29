Get ready to vibe live with Lamar Lofton and Leifo & dem – an epic night you don’t wanna miss!

Hideout Presents ... "Lamar Lofton Presents" ... Leifo & dem

Leif Totusek (guitar) and Ngoma Numu (drums)

Get ready for a night to remember at The Hideout with Lamar Lofton bringing you the freshest vibes! Dive into the sounds of Leifo & dem as they take the stage live. This is an in-person event you won't wanna miss—good music, good energy, and good times all around. Grab your crew and come through for some unforgettable beats and chill vibes!