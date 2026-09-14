Lacey Children's Day

Celebrate Children’s Day with Lacey Parks, Culture & Recreation! This free, family-friendly event takes over Huntamer Park with a day of fun inspired by this year’s Mythical Creatures theme.

Kids can explore activity booths, shop creations from young local makers at the Children’s Market, dance inside the Dance Dome, take on the obstacle course and inflatable slide, enjoy live entertainment and more! Food trucks will also be onsite with food available for purchase.

Dress up as your favorite mythical creature and join us for an afternoon of fun!