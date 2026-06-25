KNKX 10th Anniversary in Victoria featuring Astrocolor+Special Studio Session Recording

KNKX invites listeners to celebrate our 10th Anniversary in Victoria B.C.! We're excited to present an evening with Astrocolor at The Coda on September 12 which will begin with an exclusive live taping of a four-song KNKX studio session hosted by Abe Beeson, followed by a full Astrocolor set in its seated AstroJazz format. Both will take place on the Main Stage, which will be configured for GA seating.

Astrocolor is a four-time nominee at the Western Canadian Music Awards, winning Instrumental Artist of the Year. The band's AstroJazz series (Moonlighting - AstroJazz Vol. 1 and Stargazing - AstroJazz Vol. 2) explores the nexus between experimental jazz and instrumental psychedelia, and has been a regular playlist staple on KNKX since 2023. This will be the first opportunity to hear new songs from the band's forthcoming release performed live.

$50 VIP (doors open at 6 p.m., reception starts at 7:30 p.m.) Includes:

Pre-event reception/meet and greet with Astrocolor in the Bar Stage area

Drink ticket+dessert

Live music performed by a jazz combo from the Victoria Conservatory of Music

Main Stage studio session recording+Astrocolor show

$30 GA (doors open at 8:30 p.m.) Main Stage studio session recording+Astrocolor show. Event runs approximately 9 to 10:30 p.m. Main Stage studio session recording+Astrocolor show. Event runs approximately 9 to 10:30 p.m.

Astrocolor is: Anand Greenwell, Sax; Andrew Poirier, Guitar; Neil James Cooke-Dallin, Keyboards and percussion; Lindsay Bryan, Vocals; Amrit Basi, Drums; Piers Henwood, Keyboards

The Coda is located at 751 View Street in downtown Victoria. 19+ Venue: Valid Physical ID Required For Entry