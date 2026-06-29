Kareem Kandi World Orchestra @ The Speakeasy featuring Tracy Knoop

Come enjoy an intimate evening of world class jazz in Tacoma's own exclusive downtown Speakeasy.

Guests are invited to bring their own food and drinks to the performance.

Snacks, beverages, beer, and wine will also be available for purchase.

6pm to 7:15pm

** Seating begins at 5:30pm **

All ages welcome

Kareem Kandi - saxophone

Tracy Knoop - saxophone

Ryan Donnely - bass

Jacques Willis - drums

The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra is a dynamic and innovative ensemble committed to providing high-quality performances and music education to communities worldwide. Through a blend of concerts, workshops, compositions, recordings, and cultural exchanges, the orchestra brings people together through the universal language of music, with a special emphasis on the rich traditions of jazz.

Led by saxophonist, composer, and educator Kareem Kandi, the orchestra draws on his vast experience as a performer who has earned acclaim for his work in jazz, blues, classical, and funk. A native of the Pacific Northwest, Kareem's versatility as a saxophonist and composer has taken him across the U.S. and around the globe, captivating audiences and critics alike. Known for his ability to honor the traditions of the past while forging new creative pathways, Kareem's compositions and unique arrangements of timeless American standards continue to push musical boundaries.

Since 1996, Kareem has performed as both a bandleader and sideman, sharing the stage with luminaries such as Patti Labelle, Ali Jackson, George Colligan, Pete Christlieb, Bill Watrous, The Seattle Symphony, The Paperboys, The Temptations, The Four Tops, and many more. His work with The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra featuring embodies a sound that is fresh, innovative, and appeals to a diverse range of audiences. Each member brings decades of experience and mastery of their instruments, contributing to a performance that transcends genres and connects with listeners on many levels.

About Tracy Knoop:

A native of the Pacific Northwest, saxophonist Tracy Knoop is one of the best-known jazz artists and teachers in the region. After graduating from the Berklee School of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, he joined the world-famous Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and toured with them for ten years. Tracy has performed with such greats as Louis Bellson, Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, Bernadette Peters, Buddy Rich, Mel Torme, Betty Carter, and many others. Well-versed in classical and pop repertoire, Tracy has also performed with the Temptations, Four Tops, and the Seattle Symphony. He can be heard on commercial recordings by the Charlie May All-Star Big Band, Grit City Octet, Pony Boy All-Star Big Band, and the Tracy Knoop Quartet. He continues to perform extensively throughout the Northwest and across the country.

Tracy has also won many accolades as a teacher and clinician. His approach centers the structural and functional understanding required of jazz improvisation, and maintains firm roots in the technical rigor required for virtuoso classical playing. Each year, his students consistently win or place at Washington State solo contests, and are accepted on scholarship into top-tier music schools across the country, including Eastman, Berklee, and the New School.