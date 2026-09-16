Julefest: A Nordic Holiday Celebration

Save the Date for Julefest, Ballard's Favorite Holiday Tradition ❄️

November 20-22, 2026

Julefest is one of Seattle's favorite holiday traditions. It's where the city comes together to celebrate the season, and it’s the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!

Julefest opens on Friday November 20 at 5:00 PM for a 21+ event and then is open from 10 to 5 on Saturday and Sunday for all ages.

Throughout the weekend, step into a winter wonderland for an authentic Nordic holiday experience with live music, unique treats, and community spirit! Wander through rows of stalls filled with handcrafted gifts, traditional foods, and cozy Scandinavian apparel.

Activities include:

Beer Garden & Live Performances, our 21+ Beer Garden is open all day for glögg, mead, beer, and holiday cheer.

Æbleskiver, a long-standing tradition at Julefest, æbleskiver are fluffy Danish "pancake" balls, served Saturday and Sunday only.

Outdoor Nordic Christmas Market, each year, over 40 local vendors gather under the cozy lights in our outdoor market!

Homemade Christmas Cookies, each year, dozens of volunteer bakers spend weeks beating together untold amounts of butter and sugar and anxiously peeking into ovens to make thousands of favorite holiday baked goods like krumkake, rosettes, and princess gems.

