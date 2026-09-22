JazzClubsNW presents the Edmonds Haystack Festival 2026

Sponsored by KNKX. One Ticket, Fifteen Venues, Sixteen Bands - One night of outstanding Americana music!

Featuring: Greenwood Music Collective, Steve Aliment, Annie O'Neill, Nathan Kolke, Dean Snavely and the Haystack Hootenanny, Reggie Garrett, Christine Gunn, Chase Rabideau, Great American Trainwreck, Everlovers, Abby K., Chris Klimecky, jean mann, Michael Bauer, Greg Ensminger, Willow & Wood, Amy Laybourn Band, Casey Freedom, Jake Bergevin, EJ Bergevin, Ranger Sciacca, Dave Stewart, Mike Sciacca, Mick Nicholson, Jeffrey Moose, Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints, and more!