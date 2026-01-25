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  • Live Music: Jazz

Jazz on J Street-Brian Kirk Quartet

  • Live Music: Jazz

Jazz on J Street-Brian Kirk Quartet

This concert is a tribute to the late Jazz vibes legend Bobby Hutcherson.
Vibes player Brian Kirk brings his quartet to “Jazz on J Street”. When Brian Kirk was part of the New York City Jazz scene he played with many Jazz legends. Brian earned his Master degree in Jazz Studies at New York University. Brian runs the music program at Seattle Central Community College.
Brian Kirk-Vibraphone
Dylan Hayes-Piano
Noah Graham-Acoustic Bass
Jamael Nance-Drumset

Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Cash Donations
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

ipctacoma.com
info@bsharpcoffeehouse.com
https://www.facebook.com/BSharpCoffeeHouse/

Artist Group Info

Brian Kirk
deehare@earthlink.net
ipctacoma.org
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
901 N. J Street
Tacoma, Washington 98403
(253) 627-8371
office@ipctacoma.org
https://ipctacoma.org/