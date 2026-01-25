Jazz on J Street-Brian Kirk Quartet

This concert is a tribute to the late Jazz vibes legend Bobby Hutcherson.

Vibes player Brian Kirk brings his quartet to “Jazz on J Street”. When Brian Kirk was part of the New York City Jazz scene he played with many Jazz legends. Brian earned his Master degree in Jazz Studies at New York University. Brian runs the music program at Seattle Central Community College.

Brian Kirk-Vibraphone

Dylan Hayes-Piano

Noah Graham-Acoustic Bass

Jamael Nance-Drumset