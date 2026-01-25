- Live Music: Jazz
Jazz on J Street-Brian Kirk Quartet
- Live Music: Jazz
Jazz on J Street-Brian Kirk Quartet
This concert is a tribute to the late Jazz vibes legend Bobby Hutcherson.
Vibes player Brian Kirk brings his quartet to “Jazz on J Street”. When Brian Kirk was part of the New York City Jazz scene he played with many Jazz legends. Brian earned his Master degree in Jazz Studies at New York University. Brian runs the music program at Seattle Central Community College.
Brian Kirk-Vibraphone
Dylan Hayes-Piano
Noah Graham-Acoustic Bass
Jamael Nance-Drumset
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Cash Donations
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
ipctacoma.com
info@bsharpcoffeehouse.com
Artist Group Info
Brian Kirk
deehare@earthlink.net
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
901 N. J StreetTacoma, Washington 98403
(253) 627-8371
office@ipctacoma.org