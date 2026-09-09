Jazz LIVE at Marine View featuring Steve Oliver

Steve Oliver (www.steveolivermusic.com) is a multifaceted American guitarist, vocalist and producer celebrated for his vibrant fusion of contemporary jazz, pop, world music and electronic textures. Often described as a “sonic alchemist,” he is best known for blending acoustic, electric and nylon-string guitars with innovative guitar synths and his signature melodic vocalese – a wordless vocal style that adds a human element to his rich arrangements. Since his breakthrough in the late 1990s, Oliver has become a mainstay on smooth jazz radio, securing multiple #1 Billboard hits and over a dozen Top Ten singles, including fan favorites like “Global Kiss” and “Fun In The Sun.” As a touring musician, Steve has headlined iconic venues and festivals worldwide. In addition he has written for and produced an impressive roster of artists. Steve’s own recordings have featured notable musicians from the world of contemporary jazz and pop. His latest chapter is marked by the single “Dancing In The Sand,” a joyous Latin-tinged track featuring longtime friend and fellow guitar icon Peter White. This track hit #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts and serves as the lead single for his just-released 15th studio album, “Inner Fire.” Steve will be joined at Marine View by three in-demand regional musicians Osama Afifi on bass, Eugene Bien on keyboards and Brad Boal on drums. Don’t miss a fabulous evening of music in the beautiful confines of Marine View.