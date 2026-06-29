Jazz LIVE at Marine View featuring Boss Tenors with special guest Pete Christlieb

Boss Tenors (www.bosstenors.com) is a dynamic quartet channeling the timeless spirit of classic 1960s two-tenor albums. Led by tenor saxophonists Ted Dortch and Cliff Colon, the ensemble, accompanied by Joe Doria on Hammond B-3 organ and Max Holmberg on drums, pays homage to legends like Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Johnny Griffin, Sonny Stitt, Sonny Rollins and Gene Ammons. Embracing the blues, soulful melodies and high-energy swing, Boss Tenors revives the essence of a bygone era. With a nod to the iconic 1961 “Boss Tenors” album by Sonny Stitt and Gene Ammons, their music is a powerful fusion of tradition and innovation, transporting audiences to the golden age of jazz with every soul-stirring note. As if two tenors isn't enough, Pete Christlieb (Johnny Carson Tonight Show Band featured saxophonist, prolific studio session musician and memorable tenor sax solos on great Steely Dan songs Deacon Blues and FM - No Static at All as well as Natalie Cole's Unforgettable) makes a special guest appearance. Don’t miss an exceptional evening of music in the beautiful confines of Marine View.